Why Neptune Wellness Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 20.7% on Wednesday after the health-focused company announced that it purchased a controlling interest in Sprout Foods.

So what

Sprout Foods is a leading provider of organic plant-based baby food and toddler snacks, with $28 million in annual sales. It's also a top-selling brand on Amazon's online marketplace.

Sprout CEO Capp Culver said in a press release: "Sprout was an early innovator in the organic baby food market, driving category expansion and creating optionality for parents who wanted to feed their children tasty, organic foods. Combining with Neptune's health and wellness platform will greatly elevate Sprout's efforts to make innovative, organic products accessible for today's healthy families."

Sprout's plant-based foods could help fuel Neptune's growth. Image source: Getty Images.

Neptune purchased a 50.1% stake in Sprout from Morgan Stanley Investment Management for $6 million in cash and $12 million in stock. Neptune will also guarantee $10 million of Sprout's debt.

"Sprout fits perfectly into Neptune's existing portfolio of innovative and disruptive health and wellness brands," Neptune CEO Michael Cammarata said.

Now what

Neptune said Sprout will help to accelerate its "transformation into a disruptive consumer packaged goods company" and heighten its focus on the fast-growing plant-based food market.

Investors will be able to check in on Neptune's progress in these areas when it reports its third-quarter financial results on Feb. 15.

10 stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Neptune Wellness Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.