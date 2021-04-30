Why NeoPhotonics Stock Tanked Today

What happened

Shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported its first-quarter results late yesterday.

The tech stock was down by 15.4% as of 11:36 a.m. EDT.

So what

The company reported an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.15, ahead of analysts' consensus estimate loss of $0.17 per share. NeoPhotonics' revenue of $60.9 million also outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $59.9 million for the quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

"NeoPhotonics again delivered strong results in the first quarter, as we transition our business to cloud-centric," CEO Tim Jenks said in a press release.

Despite the company's sales and earnings beating analysts' consensus estimates, investors weren't happy with NeoPhotonics' first-quarter results.

Investors were likely disappointed with the fact that revenue was down 67% from the year-ago quarter and that management's second-quarter outlook wasn't very optimistic.

Now what

NeoPhotonics' management said second-quarter revenue will be between $59 million and $65 million. That would be a 40% drop in sales from the year-ago quarter at the midpoint of guidance. Additionally, the company expects an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.25 at the midpoint, which would a significant drop from the company's earnings per share of $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

With the company's year-over-year drop in sales and its lackluster second-quarter outlook, it's no surprise some investors were selling their shares of NeoPhotonics today.

