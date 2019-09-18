Why NeoPhotonics Stock Is Down 11% Today

What happened

Shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) fell as much as 14.3% on Wednesday morning, hamstrung by an analyst downgrade. By 2:45 p.m. EDT, the maker of optoelectronic components and modules used in high-speed networking equipment had recovered somewhat to an 11.4% drop.

So what

B. Riley analyst David Kang downgraded NeoPhotonics from buy to neutral, setting his price target at $6.50 per share. Kang cited an uncomfortably high valuation and business uncertainty regarding the ban on doing business with China-based customer Huawei. The stock now trades at 66 times forward earnings.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The same analyst firm has a history of moving NeoPhotonics' share prices both up and down. Huawei has been NeoPhotonics' largest customer for years. In 2018, the company accounted for 46% of NeoPhotonics' total sales.

The longer the U.S. government blocks American companies from selling components to this giant of both mobile devices and telecom equipment, the deeper the wounds will run in NeoPhotonics' long-term business prospects. It's no surprise to see investors taking a step back on this chilling reminder from B. Riley.

10 stocks we like better than NeoPhotonics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NeoPhotonics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Anders Bylund owns shares of NeoPhotonics. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.