Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Zoomed More Than 15% Higher Today

Key Points The biotech published a readout from a clinical trial of an investigational treatment for a skin disorder.

Rezpegaldesleukin did well in its latest atopic dermatitis study.

10 stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics ›

Clinical-stage biotech Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) had some encouraging news to report from the lab about one of its investigational medicines on Thursday. As often happens in such circumstances, investors flocked to the stock, and it closed the trading session a bit more than 15% higher. With that rise, it crushed the 0.5% advance of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

Skin in the game

That morning, Nektar published new data from a phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin, which targets moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, a skin disorder.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The healthcare company said that a high dose of the drug achieved statistical significance on its primary endpoint, improvement in the eczema area and severity index versus a placebo over the course of 16 weeks of treatment. It also performed well in key secondary endpoints measuring a reduction of the disorder.

More encouragingly, Nektar found that participants who kept taking the treatment experienced even more profound effects. The biotech added that rezpegaldesleukin was generally well tolerated by the study's participants.

In addition to atopic dermatitis, the drug is currently being developed by Nektar for the treatment of severe alopecia areata, a disease that can result in hair loss. The next readout from clincal testing for that indication is expected in December by the company.

A new kind of treatment

In its press release on the atopic dermatitis trial's results, Nektar quoted its chief research and development officer Jonathan Zalevsky as saying that those results "demonstrate the potential of this new biology and the promise of Tregs [regulatory T-cells] as a therapeutic modality to treat inflammatory skin disorders."

Should you invest $1,000 in Nektar Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Nektar Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nektar Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.