Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), a biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer drugs, are getting crushed today after the company reported a disappointing clinical trial failure. The stock was down 56% as of 11:28 a.m. ET on Monday.

Nektar has several commercial-stage drugs, but the revenue they generate isn't nearly enough to allow this company to make ends meet. The biotech lost a stunning $446 million in 2021.

A clinical trial failure for its lead candidate, bempegaldesleukin (or bempeg), was a big disappointment today because it's the only new drug candidate the company has in late-stage clinical trials. In 2018, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) paid dearly to partner with Nektar because bempegaldesleukin appeared to improve the efficacy of Bristol's lead cancer therapy, Opdivo.

Bristol Myers Squibb's investment already looked like a mistake back in 2018 when response rates among cancer patients treated with Opdivo plus bempeg started declining. Today, the mistake was further confirmed by top-line results from the Pivot trial. Adding bempeg to Opdivo didn't reduce melanoma patients' risk of disease progression or death compared to Opdivo on its own.

During the three-year period ended Dec. 31, 2021, Nektar poured more than $1.2 billion into research and development. Sadly, the company doesn't have a lot to show for it.

The next most-advanced new drug candidate in Nektar's pipeline is called NKTR-358 and it's still in phase 2 trials. It's similar to bempeg, but is being tested as a treatment for autoimmune disorders. In the last half of 2022, Nektar is expected to wrap up a phase 2 trial with lupus patients and NKTR-358.

The company could have better luck with autoimmune disorders than it's had with cancer, but this isn't a risk worth taking for individual biotech investors. It's probably best to let this falling knife hit the ground.

