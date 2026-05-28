Why Nebius Stock Has Skyrocketed by More Than 400% Over the Past 12 Months

Key Points

Nebius is emerging as an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure player.

The company's financial performance is what truly changed investor perception.

The opportunity could be enormous -- but so are the risks.

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Data center infrastructure company Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been one of the market's hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past year. Shares have surged as investors rush toward companies benefiting from the exploding demand for AI computing power.

But this rally is not driven solely by hype. Nebius is rapidly transforming into one of the more important emerging players in AI infrastructure, and its financial results are beginning to reflect that shift.

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AI demand created a major infrastructure shortage

Many investors focus on the companies building artificial intelligence models. But behind the scenes, another battle is quietly becoming just as important: Who will provide the computing infrastructure needed to train and run those models?

That market opportunity has expanded rapidly as AI demand grows faster than much of the industry can build capacity to meet it. Training and operating advanced AI systems requires enormous amounts of specialized computing power, most of which is still provided by graphics processing units (GPUs). Even major hyperscalers are racing to secure additional data center infrastructure as enterprise AI adoption accelerates.

The shortage of both data centers and the hardware needed to outfit more of them has created a massive opening for specialized AI cloud providers like Nebius. Its AI cloud platform provides customers with access to high-performance GPU clusters optimized for AI workloads. In many ways, Nebius is leasing the picks and shovels of the AI boom.

The company has also secured several key partnerships that boosted investor confidence. For instance, Nebius recently secured a second agreement with Meta Platforms for up to $27 billion. And Nvidia invested $2 billion into it as part of a strategic partnership focused on scaling AI cloud infrastructure.

Those relationships helped validate Nebius as a legitimate player in one of the fastest-growing areas of the technology market.

The company's financial growth forced Wall Street to pay attention

While the AI narrative attracted early investor interest, Nebius' financial results are likely the biggest reason the stock has moved sharply higher in the past year.

The company recently delivered its first-quarter report, and it was impressive: Revenue grew by 684% year over year to $399 million as AI demand accelerated rapidly. Its AI cloud business grew by 841%, while annual recurring revenue reached a run rate approaching $2 billion.

Perhaps more importantly, management projected that its annual recurring revenue could climb to between $7 billion and $9 billion by the end of 2026. That forecast dramatically changed investor expectations. Investors can ignore some hype, but not growth numbers like those.

Growth companies often trade at higher valuations when investors believe they can sustain rapid growth rates. In Nebius' case, the company is not just growing quickly -- its growth rate appears to be accelerating. That attribute tends to attract aggressive investor attention, particularly in industries tied to major technological shifts.

Investors should still watch the risks carefully

Despite all this, Nebius remains a high-risk stock.

Building, operating, and maintaining AI infrastructure is extremely capital-intensive, requiring significant investment in data centers, GPUs, networking equipment, and power capacity. Competition in the space is also fierce, with companies like Amazon, Alphabet, Oracle, and CoreWeave all pursuing the same opportunity that Nebius is. There is also the risk that AI infrastructure will eventually become more commoditized as supply increases.

Still, Nebius' stock has surged because investors increasingly believe AI infrastructure could become one of the defining technology layers of the next decade. So, the key question now is whether Nebius can evolve from a fast-growing AI cloud provider into a durable infrastructure platform with long-term pricing power.

What does it mean for investors?

Investors are becoming increasingly optimistic about the broader AI infrastructure opportunity itself. As AI adoption expands across enterprises, autonomous systems, software platforms, and AI agents, demand for computing infrastructure could continue rising for years.

Some analysts now believe AI infrastructure could become one of the largest technology investment cycles in decades, reaching trillions of dollars. As a leading AI cloud provider, Nebius is well positioned to become a key player in this boom.

All this said, though I would recommend that interested investors closely monitor the stock, I would say they should not rush to buy it -- especially after its recent run-up.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.