Why Nebius Group Stock Was Soaring Today

Key Points The AI infrastructure platform is seeing a surge in demand.

The company said it was adjusted EBITDA positive in its core business.

Nebius expects to finish the year with $1 billion in run-rate revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) were soaring this week after the generative AI-focused cloud infrastructure platform impressed investors with its second-quarter earnings report.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was up 28.5% as of 11:48 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nebius is on fire

Nebius, which evolved out of the Russian tech giant Yandex to focus on cloud computing for generative AI, posted another quarter of skyrocketing growth, showing soaring demand for AI infrastructure.

Revenue jumped 625% to $105.1 million, which topped estimates at $101.2 million. Nebius' adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss expanded from $21 million to $58.1 million as it invests in the massive opportunity in front of it. However, the company said that its core business achieved positive adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

CEO Arkady Volozh said: "Demand for AI infrastructure -- compute, software, and services -- is only going to get stronger as use cases multiply. We are aggressively scaling up capacity to capture this substantial opportunity and are in the process of securing more than 1 GW of power by the end of 2026."

What's next for Nebius

Looking ahead, Nebius raised its annual run-rate revenue guidance to $900 million-$1.1 billion, meaning the company should have annual contracts of around $1 billion by the end of the year, making the stock look more affordable than it might otherwise.

Its growth demonstrates the tremendous opportunity in front of it, and the stock looks like a good bet to move higher as the AI infrastructure buildout continues.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,563!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,108,033!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.