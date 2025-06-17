Why Nearly 3 in 10 Buyers Are Choosing Multigenerational Homes in 2025

Anyone who keeps up with the national news has seen headlines of late about prospective homebuyers who are waiting for lower mortgage rates and why Gen Zers are having to put their homeownership dreams on hold.

But there’s another piece of news. According to a recent Veterans United Home Loans survey, nearly 3 in 10 prospective homebuyers are planning to purchase a multigenerational home. Here’s why.

Why People Are Choosing Multigenerational Living

Instead of having extended family members move in temporarily, 28% of homebuyers are choosing multigenerational living as a long-term strategy for multiple reasons — not the least of which is affordability. Having other family members with income who can help shoulder the costs of the household is a motivating factor for almost a third of respondents, according to the survey.

Others (29%) see the nontraditional living arrangement as a way to care for aging parents who can no longer live on their own, and even more (32%) see it as a way to help adult children who can’t afford to live on their own. Still others — approximately one-third — are using it as a way to have built-in childcare support.

Generations More Likely To Opt For Multigenerational Living

Not every generation is equally onboard with this living strategy, however. Gen Xers are most likely to opt for multigenerational living, leading the pack at 36%. Millennials (28%) are the next most likely generation to buy a multigenerational home.

Gen X is also the most likely generation to have their adult children living under the same roof (18%), followed by baby boomers (13%).

Gen Zers (44%) — a generation that’s made news headlines for not being able to afford a home due to being priced out of the market — plan to live with family to gain financial support. The millennial generation (15%) is second-most likely to move in with their parents.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Nearly 3 in 10 Buyers Are Choosing Multigenerational Homes in 2025

