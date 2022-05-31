Why NEAR Is Up 13%

NEAR is a self-described climate-neutral, high-speed, layer 1 blockchain platform with low transaction fees. Founded in 2017, NEAR protocol was built by NEAR Inc., a software company based in the U.S., and its development is headed up by the NEAR foundation, which is a nonprofit based in Switzerland. With both active institutional investment and developer activity, NEAR seems to have the makings of a cryptocurrency that is here to stay on the blockchain.

NEAR protocol uses special blockchain technology, called sharding, which enables more transactions per second. It offers huge incentives for developers to build on its platform, including staking and burning.

Why is NEAR seeing a surge?

This surge could be attributed to the activity around the company recently. For starters, the NEAR foundation launched its 100 teachers program, which aims to train 1 million developers to onboard 1 billion users over the next few years. Another program the NEAR foundation announced was NEAR meet; a global program for global and regional meet-up events. Not only that, but it now offers NEAR pay, where you can use a physical card to pay wherever cryptocurrency is accepted.

It also announced this week the dates and location for its conference, NEARCON beta, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal in September.

The future of NEAR

Looking ahead on NEAR’s roadmap can be a hint at where the value of the coin may go as well. One milestone that it is moving toward is to implement dynamic resharding, a system where a shard with many users will automatically split in two, whereas ones that do not have many users will automatically merge, making NEAR protocol virtually infinitely scalable. The project has a focus on on-boarding users.

Ultimately, when a project has large numbers of institutional investors coupled with developer activity, these are signs that it could have a bright future. Referenced above, you can see the wide range of projects for developers to sink their teeth into and for more users to be able to join. It could be worth keeping an eye on NEAR's roadmap to see if they continue to hit their intended milestones.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.