Why NDX Options Work So Well In a PutWrite Index

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index generates superior risk-adjusted returns by segregating cash and then selling fully collateralized put options on the Nasdaq-100 index. The Nasdaq-100 index includes more than 100 of the largest (by market capitalization) domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The options used in the Nations NDX PutWrite are options on the Nasdaq-100 index, ticker symbol NDX. You can find the Fact Sheet describing NDX options here.

While a PutWrite strategy can be used with any put option, NDX options are particularly appropriate for a PutWrite index for two reasons.

First, NDX options are cash settled meaning that at option expiration every option which is in-the-money is settled by the payment or receipt of cash rather than the delivery or receipt of the underlying, in this case the stocks comprising the Nasdaq-100 Index. Since the Nasdaq-100 index is made up of more than 100 different stocks, settling option expiration by delivering stock would be extremely unwieldy; delivery would have to be made of each of the individual stocks and each stock would be represented by a unique number of fractional shares. This would be logistically difficult so each in-the-money NDX option is settled in cash. The final value of each option is determined by comparing the strike price of the in-the-money option to a final settlement value for the Nasdaq-100 index calculated just for this purpose.

The second reason NDX options work so well in a PutWrite strategy is that they can only be exercised at expiration. This style of exercise is called “European” and again is particularly appropriate because NDX options are options on an index. Other options which can be exercised at any time are called “American” style and it is easy to understand how that would be unwieldy for cash settled options on an index.

The NDX options used in the Nations NDX PutWrite Index are these NDX options which expire on the third Friday of the subsequent month. Thus, they have approximately 30 days to expiration. We’ve discussed in previous posts that options erode more slowly as the expiration date nears so any strategy which shorts options, as our PutWrite Index does, should use options with fewer than 45 days to expiration.

The strike price of the NDX put option used is just out-of-the-money when the options are sold meaning that the strike price of the put option sold is just below the current level of the Nasdaq-100 index. These options have the most time value and it’s the erosion of this time value which any PutWrite strategy is attempting to capture.

NDX options are also appropriate for a PutWrite strategy because they are extremely liquid meaning the relative spread between the bid price for any option and the “ask” or offered price for any option is very small. This means that a substantial number of put options could be sold at a fair price without adversely impacting the price received.

The Nasdaq-100 index contains the most interesting, innovative companies in today’s equity market. The ability to use an innovative PutWrite strategy to reduce the volatility of returns and generate risk-adjusted returns which are superior to the underlying index allows investors to get exposure to these dynamic companies with a unique risk/return profile.

