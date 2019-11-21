Options

Why NDX Options Work So Well In a PutWrite Index

Contributor
Scott Nations
Published

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index generates superior risk-adjusted returns by segregating cash and then selling fully collateralized put options on the Nasdaq-100 index.  The Nasdaq-100 index includes more than 100 of the largest (by market capitalization) domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. 

The options used in the Nations NDX PutWrite are options on the Nasdaq-100 index, ticker symbol NDX.  You can find the Fact Sheet describing NDX options here.

While a PutWrite strategy can be used with any put option, NDX options are particularly appropriate for a PutWrite index for two reasons. 

First, NDX options are cash settled meaning that at option expiration every option which is in-the-money is settled by the payment or receipt of cash rather than the delivery or receipt of the underlying, in this case the stocks comprising the Nasdaq-100 Index.  Since the Nasdaq-100 index is made up of more than 100 different stocks, settling option expiration by delivering stock would be extremely unwieldy; delivery would have to be made of each of the individual stocks and each stock would be represented by a unique number of fractional shares.  This would be logistically difficult so each in-the-money NDX option is settled in cash. The final value of each option is determined by comparing the strike price of the in-the-money option to a final settlement value for the Nasdaq-100 index calculated just for this purpose. 

The second reason NDX options work so well in a PutWrite strategy is that they can only be exercised at expiration.  This style of exercise is called “European” and again is particularly appropriate because NDX options are options on an index.  Other options which can be exercised at any time are called “American” style and it is easy to understand how that would be unwieldy for cash settled options on an index.

The NDX options used in the Nations NDX PutWrite Index are these NDX options which expire on the third Friday of the subsequent month.  Thus, they have approximately 30 days to expiration.  We’ve discussed in previous posts that options erode more slowly as the expiration date nears so any strategy which shorts options, as our PutWrite Index does, should use options with fewer than 45 days to expiration. 

The strike price of the NDX put option used is just out-of-the-money when the options are sold meaning that the strike price of the put option sold is just below the current level of the Nasdaq-100 index.  These options have the most time value and it’s the erosion of this time value which any PutWrite strategy is attempting to capture.

NDX options are also appropriate for a PutWrite strategy because they are extremely liquid meaning the relative spread between the bid price for any option and the “ask” or offered price for any option is very small.  This means that a substantial number of put options could be sold at a fair price without adversely impacting the price received.

The Nasdaq-100 index contains the most interesting, innovative companies in today’s equity market.  The ability to use an innovative PutWrite strategy to reduce the volatility of returns and generate risk-adjusted returns which are superior to the underlying index allows investors to get exposure to these dynamic companies with a unique risk/return profile.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Indexes
Scott Nations

Scott Nations

President of Nations Indexes: Scott Nations is the President of Nations Indexes and a bestselling author. Scott is also a Contributor to CNBC and regularly appears on-air to discuss markets, current economic events, and the outlook for a variety of financial vehicles. Nations Indexes is the world’s leading independent developer of volatility and option enhanced indexes and investment vehicles. The Nations Strategy Indexes, including the Nations NDX PutWrite Index, combine index investing and systematic option strategies to generate superior absolute and/or risk-adjusted return over full market cycles. The Nations Better Beta® Indexes are the first indexes which magnify gains without magnifying losses.
Scott is also the developer of the Nations suite of volatility indexes including VolDex® (ticker symbol VOLI) and TailDex® (ticker symbol TDEX), the first measure of the market’s expectations for a “tail event” or steep drop in prices.
Scott is the author of A History of the United States in Five Crashes, a general interest history of the five modern stock market crashes (1907, 1929,1987, 2008 and the Flash of 2010) which was published by HarperCollins in June 2017. Scott is the author of Options Math for Traders, published by Wiley & Sons in 2012 which was an Amazon.com bestseller. He is also the author of The Complete Book of Option Spreads and Combinations, published by Wiley & Sons in October 2014. Prior to founding Nations Indexes, Scott was a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and was a market maker and floor manager for a leading index option trading firm. While there, he was responsible for development and implementation of proprietary option pricing models.

Read Scott's Bio

Explore Options

Explore

Most Popular