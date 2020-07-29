Why NCR Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of NCR (NYSE: NCR) jumped 14% today after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Both the top and bottom lines came in ahead of consensus estimates.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter was $1.48 billion, slightly ahead of the $1.43 billion in sales that Wall Street was expecting. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.27, also topping the $0.21 per share in adjusted profits that analysts were modeling for. The coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the payment technology company's business, but the impacts were largely within expectations.

Image source: Getty Images.

"In the second quarter, we further advanced our strategy, including strong recurring revenue growth and free cash flow generation, as we executed at a high level in an operating environment that was negatively impacted by COVID-19," CEO Michael Hayford said in a statement. "When the pandemic began, we focused on three priorities, protect our employees, help our customers and protect the company."

Now what

NCR had previously withdrawn its full-year guidance due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly since it has customers in the hospitality and retail sectors. NCR is focusing its efforts on its shift to recurring revenue.

"While it is difficult to project how deep the pandemic will be and how long it will last, we do expect it will negatively impact our business for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021," the company wrote. "We expect our Hospitality and Retail segments to be the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but do expect our Banking segment will also experience negative impacts."

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley both reiterated neutral (or equivalent) ratings following the release. The former firm lowered its price target from $22 to $21, while the latter increased its valuation estimate from $16 to $18 per share.

10 stocks we like better than NCR

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NCR wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.