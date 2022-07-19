Why NCR Stock Jumped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of NCR (NYSE: NCR) rose as much as 15.5% on Tuesday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, the stock was up about 13%.

The sharp move higher followed a report from The Wall Street Journal stating that private-equity firm Veritas Capital was in talks with the information technology company about potentially buying it out. The talks, according to WSJ's unnamed sources who are "familiar with the matter," are allegedly exclusive.

So what

Investors, however, shouldn't count on the deal closing. Not only does it reportedly involve a significant amount of leverage -- increasing the odds of something going wrong compared to an all-cash agreement -- but the Journal said the deal could be weeks away from closing (if it does at all).

As for the stock's move higher, deals to take publicly traded companies private are usually transacted at a price representing a premium to where the stock is trading before the agreement is announced. Some investors, therefore, may be trying to buy the stock ahead of a potential agreement in hopes of making a profit.

Now what

Investors would be wise to avoid trading the stock based on a buyout rumor. Not only is a deal far from certain, but the price is unknown, and the deal has a risk of falling apart even after an initial agreement is made. Furthermore, risks to leveraged buyouts are higher now than they were in previous years due to the higher cost of debt.

10 stocks we like better than NCR

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NCR wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares in the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.