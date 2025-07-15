Why Navitas Semiconductor Stock Surged Today

Key Points Navitas Semiconductor stock jumped thanks to bullish news for Nvidia today.

Nvidia announced that it would receive approval to sell its H20 processors in China, and the news helped power valuation gains in the semiconductor industry.

Navitas is still a relatively small partner for Nvidia, and its performance outlook is highly speculative.

10 stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor ›

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock posted a day of big gains in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price climbed 6.1% in the daily session amid the backdrop of a 0.4% decline for the S&P 500 and a 0.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite. The stock had been up as much as 10.7% in the session before ceding some ground.

News that Nvidia will receive licensing approval to sell its H20 artificial intelligence (AI) processor in China helped spur bullish momentum for Navitas and other chip stocks today. Navitas stock is up roughly 259% over the last three months, with most of the stock's gains stemming from an announcement that the company had partnered with Nvidia.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Navitas surges as Nvidia gets good news

Nvidia said today that it had received confirmation from the Trump administration that licensing approval would be granted for the company to sell its H20 processor in China. The news helped push the AI hardware leader's valuation to a new record high, and the gains extended to other players in the semiconductor space. As a partner of Nvidia, Navitas saw a significant valuation jump from from the news.

What's next for Navitas Semiconductor?

With its last quarterly report, Navitas guided for sales to be between $14 million and $15 million in its June-ended quarter. Meanwhile, the company's midpoint guidance calls for a non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of roughly 38.5% in the period. The company will likely publish its results for the period next month. Navitas now has a market capitalization of roughly $1.2 billion and is valued at approximately 19 times this year's expected sales.

Navitas is currently getting a large valuation premium thanks to its association with Nvidia. While Navitas stock looks risky, it's possible that the partnership with Nvidia will open big doors for its gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors in the data center market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Navitas Semiconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in Navitas Semiconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Navitas Semiconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,559!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,670!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.