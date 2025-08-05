Why Navitas Semiconductor Stock Dropped Today

Key Points Navitas met expectations for Q2 sales and earnings last night.

Nevertheless, sales fell steeply year over year, and are forecast to fall again in Q3.

Analysts see little hope of Navitas turning profitable for years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor ›

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS), maker of power chips for charging electric devices, tumbled 15.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday despite fulfilling analyst predictions in its second-quarter earnings report last night.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast Navitas would lose $0.05 per share -- and it did. They also predicted sales would be about $14.4 million; Navitas reported nearly $14.5 million in sales. All of which sounds fine to me, so why is the stock down so much today?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Navitas' Q2 earnings

Turning to the report itself, here's what you'll find: Revenue may have met expectations, but it was still down more than 29% year over year. And although Navitas met expectations on earnings (i.e., losses) as well, the nickel it says it lost in the quarter was only a non-GAAP (adjusted) number. Earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), in contrast, showed a loss of $0.25 per share.

That's twice the sum Navitas lost per share a year ago. It's also 5 times the $0.05-per-share loss Wall Street is talking about.

Is Navitas stock a sell?

Management tried to put a brave face on this miserable result, with CEO Gene Sheridan insisting that "despite industrywide headwinds [he is] pleased with our teams' Q2 performance," and continuing to focus on making chips for the popular artificial intelligence and energy sectors.

Meanwhile, though, the business keeps shrinking. Management forecast sales in Q3 will be only $10 million and, even non-GAAP, the company expects to continue losing money -- and probably not just in Q3. According to analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, losses will continue as far as the eye can see, to 2028 at least, and probably beyond.

It's hard for me to recommend buying a stock like that.

Should you invest $1,000 in Navitas Semiconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in Navitas Semiconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Navitas Semiconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.