Why Is Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Up 84.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS). Shares have added about 84.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Navitas Semiconductor due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Navita Loss Narrows in Q1, Revenues Down Y/Y

Navitas reported a narrower first-quarter 2026 loss than expected, supported by continued progress in its shift toward higher-value, high-power end markets. The company reported a loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%. NVTS reported a loss of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter and a loss of 5 cents in the previous quarter.

Revenues were $8.6 million, down 38.7% year over year, but beat the consensus mark by 7.5%. Management said that the high-power markets represented a large majority of sales and surged about 35% year over year, lifting mix and supporting margin expansion.

NVTS Returns to Sequential Growth as Mix Improves

Navitas posted 18% sequential revenue growth that was attributed to the rebound to higher demand across its targeted high-power markets, including AI data centers and grid and energy infrastructure, as the company continues to reduce reliance on mobile and low-end consumer.

Navitas is positioning its GaN and high-voltage silicon carbide SiC portfolio for AI-driven power needs across data centers and the supporting grid infrastructure. Management highlighted recent customer and technology activity tied to next-generation power delivery, including an 800V-to-6V DC-DC board designed for higher-density AI data center architectures, and a 250-kW solid-state transformer demonstration that leverages SiC devices.

On theearnings call management also pointed to momentum within “AI infrastructure,” which combines data center and grid efforts. The company said that the category grew 50% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the pace of engagement as AI-related power requirements rise.

Navitas continues to frame AI data center power as a multi-step architecture transition that expands content opportunity for wide bandgap semiconductors. Management emphasized that higher-power AC-DC power supply units and evolving high-voltage DC distribution are driving interest in both SiC and GaN, with GaN expected to be increasingly important as conversion moves closer to the rack and power density requirements rise.

The company also discussed progress moving from device-level testing to system and board-level evaluation with customers for its newest GaN and SiC products. Management indicated that it has delivered “final samples” intended to support production ramps and is working closely with customers on system optimization and validation.

NVTS Keeps Costs Disciplined While Funding Key Programs

The improving mix showed up in profitability metrics. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) sequentially and 90 bps year over year to 39%, reflecting a greater contribution from higher-value, high-power programs and a smaller contribution from the lower-margin legacy business.

On the expense front, non-GAAP operating expenses were $15 million, essentially flat sequentially. Management said that cost discipline, particularly in selling, general and administrative (down 31.3% year over year to $5.7 million), helped create room to prioritize research and development (up 6.8% year over year to $9.4 million) tied to its high-power roadmap without driving a step-up in the overall operating cost base.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $11.7 million, improving from a loss of $12.1 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Navitas’ Balance Sheet Remains a Key Support

NVTS ended the first quarter of 2026 with $221 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding debt, providing the flexibility to support working capital and product roadmaps. The company exited fourth-quarter 2025 with a cash balance of $236.9 million.

Inventory was $14.9 million, up from $13.3 million at 2025-end, which management said reflects measured investment to support anticipated growth. With channel inventories described as healthier following prior streamlining actions, Navitas emphasized disciplined monitoring going forward. The company’s balance sheet strength remains a notable element of its strategy as it pursues expansion in high-power markets tied to AI infrastructure and industrial electrification.

NVTS’ Outlook Calls for Continued Sequential Growth in Q2

For the second quarter of 2026, Navitas expects revenues of $10 million, plus or minus $0.5 million, which implies continued sequential growth. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 39.25%, plus or minus 75 bps, suggesting continuation of incremental mix-driven expansion.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to remain roughly flat at $14.5 million to $15.5 million. Management said that it may selectively invest to accelerate growth, but it is aiming to keep spending disciplined as it scales the high-power business.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -57.9% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Navitas Semiconductor has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Interestingly, Navitas Semiconductor has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Navitas Semiconductor belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Another stock from the same industry, Qualcomm (QCOM), has gained 29.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Qualcomm reported revenues of $10.6 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.2%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares with $2.85 a year ago.

Qualcomm is expected to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Qualcomm. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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