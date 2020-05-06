Why Nautilus Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) have plunged today, down by 16% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT, after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The maker of exercise equipment swung to a profit but warned that its commercial business was struggling due to widespread gym closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter increased 11% to $93.7 million, which led to net income from continuing operations of $2.3 million, or $0.08 per share. Analysts had been modeling for $93.8 million in sales and an adjusted net loss per share of $0.08. Stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus outbreak boosted demand among consumers looking to exercise at home, but supply chain disruptions in China presented challenges in meeting that demand.

Image source: Nautilus.

"The continued momentum of our new connected fitness products and technology, as well as the strategic and operational changes instituted in the latter half of 2019 put us on track to deliver year-over-year improvement," CEO Jim Barr said in a statement. "However, when COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders hit the last few weeks of the quarter, it was the agility and strong execution of the team that allowed us to maximize the opportunity provided by the surge in demand for at-home fitness products."

Now what

Gym closures have impacted the commercial side of the business, Barr added, though Nautilus enjoyed strong demand for its Bowflex products in its retail segment. Even though many retailers are closed at the moment, sales through e-commerce and curbside pickup services have increased. The company is now trying to get over supply chain hurdles in order to reduce its sales backlog.

Nautilus reiterated its capital expenditure guidance of $8 million to $10 million for 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Nautilus

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nautilus wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.