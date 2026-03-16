Why National Energy Services Reunited Stock Soared Nearly 8% Higher Today

Key Points

The oilfield services company announced a series of new contracts for cementing work.

These projects are located in Kuwait and North Africa.

10 stocks we like better than National Energy Services Reunited ›

A set of deals from international clients was imbuing National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR) stock with plenty of energy on Monday. Investors eagerly piled into the company's shares on the news, and with that, the oilfield services specialist closed the trading session nearly 8% higher.

A $300 million gusher

Well before market open that day, NESR announced that it had secured several contracts for cementing work with clients in Kuwait and North Africa. The company did not identify any of the customers, although the major ones in the region are national oil companies. It also did not get more specific with geography. It did say that the new deals are collectively worth around $300 million.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

It also added that this work will enhance what the company considers to be its leading position in the Middle East and North Africa region for cementing.

In the press release touting these upcoming projects, NESR quoted CEO Sherif Foda as saying that "The benefit of regional scale in segments like cementing include operational agility and the ability to enhance our offering with new technologies."

He also said that the "new awards across North Africa demonstrate our ability to expand quickly outside of our core Gulf footprint, and underscore the growth potential in Libya and beyond."

Looking for more

$300 million is a significant number for NESR, even when stretched out over a span of several years -- last year's total revenue for the company, after all, was a bit over $1.3 billion. So this is undeniably a win, and although it was not so forthcoming with the details (security might have been a consideration, given the war in the region), it seems this work is a good foundation for those expansion hopes.

Should you buy stock in National Energy Services Reunited right now?

Before you buy stock in National Energy Services Reunited, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and National Energy Services Reunited wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 16, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.