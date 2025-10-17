Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Greenwood Village, National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -17.3%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.30 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.37%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.41%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.52%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 7.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, National Bank Holdings has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.98%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. National Bank Holdings's current payout ratio is 37%, meaning it paid out 37% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

NBHC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.30 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.48%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that NBHC is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.