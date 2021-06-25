Why Nasdaq Is One of the Most Attractive Employers for Students

This summer, Nasdaq is excited to welcome interns from all over the world! The Nasdaq Futures Internship Program quickly evolved into a virtual program that gives interns "hands-on experience," with interns being immersed within teams. This creates meaningful work from day one and allows them to explore what life at Nasdaq would be like for them.

Nasdaq's internship program is listed by Way Up as one of the top 100 internships in the Americas. We are proud to announce that we are among the most attractive employers for university students in Sweden. This year, we are the only company with a significant upturn in ranking amongst finance, IT/Data, BSc Engineering and MSc Engineering students from 33 Swedish universities, according to a recent Universum survey. Discover why Nasdaq is an ideal employer for students and hear from some of our recent interns.

We encourage different viewpoints

Interns at Nasdaq are empowered to ask questions. We also encourage them to be curious and try new things. Our global teams support their ideas and identity.

Ask questions and be curious...at the end of the day, the purpose of an internship is to learn and gain work experience—you have to take the initiative to create the best internship experience for yourself. Krista Brown , Social Media Intern

We invest in our relationships

When people come to work at Nasdaq, they feel like they belong. We are a diverse group of people who come from all over the globe. We bring our unique perspectives on life to drive the global markets. Investing time into building positive cross-cultural connections matter more than ever before. This will help us better understand each other and strengthen ties between employees and interns to foster an even greater sense of belonging within the #NasdaqFam.

At Nasdaq, everyone is open and willing to connect and share what they're working on, so I've loved being able to learn about initiatives across a wide variety of business units. Several of my favorite things to know about have been the intricacies of search engine optimization, options trading, and ESG initiatives in capital markets. Alexandra Andrianova, Marketing and Communications Intern

We take ownership, move fast and deliver results

Life moves fast at Nasdaq. The #NasdaqFam takes ownership over their work and delivers results that matter. We offer an environment where employees and interns are given the freedom and autonomy to get things done.

Opportunities at Nasdaq are present everywhere, and it's on us interns to take them and perform. I advise all interns to work smart, keep their eyes open and be active. Preeti Bidhan, Market Technology Engineering Intern

We champion new ideas

We value creativity and innovation at Nasdaq. Employees are encouraged to bring new ideas. This helps drive inclusive growth and prosperity worldwide.

Having a sense of doing meaningful work and the anticipation of learning something new each day makes the workdays interesting and fulfilling. Nasdaq's internship program has provided me with valuable work experience and great interaction with people who encourage me to try new things and be bold! James Michael Arcenas, Global Technology Intern

When you work at Nasdaq, you make an impact. Nasdaq encourages new ideas from all perspectives, making it possible for everyone on teams to have their voices heard and valued. If you think these values represent what you're looking for in a company, join our talent community here and be among the first to know about our next summer internship program!

*Universum is a data-driven, insight-led Employer Branding Agency present in 60+ markets. On an annual basis, Universum surveys over 1,500,000 students and professionals worldwide about their career preferences. The latest survey in Sweden was conducted October 2020 – January 2021, and 21 643 students took part and shared their views on future choices for employment and answered questions about their preferred employers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.