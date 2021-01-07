Why Nano-X Imaging Stock Dropped 26% in December

What happened

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox, is a pre-revenue, pre-approval medical imaging company, and its stock dropped 25.5% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In my opinion, there wasn't company-specific news during the month to warrant the drop. The stock was probably just taking a step back after surging an incredible 122% in November.

So what

Nanox is a controversial stock. Everybody's talking about its secretive technology that promises to make medical imaging better, more affordable, and, therefore, more accessible. However, some believe the company is phony, leading to sharp declines in its stock price. To silence its critics, Nanox did the best thing it could have done: a live demonstration of its Nanox.ARC device.

Image source: Getty Images.

The live demo was announced in November, which is why Nanox stock surged during that month. But the demonstration took place on Dec. 3, and Wall Street's response was more muted. It seems some were disappointed that the Nanox.ARC was used on dummies, instead of real people.

Now what

Whatever the reason for Nanox stock's decline in December, a valid bear argument remains: Nanox still isn't generating revenue because its product hasn't received regulatory approval. The company hopes for approval this year and already has over 5,000 pre-orders. That said, if it does receive regulatory approval (something outside of its control) then it still has to demonstrate the Nanox.ARC can be manufactured in large quantities without issues -- which is not a foregone conclusion.

However, even though there are valid concerns, Nanox's potential is mind-numbingly large. Beyond potentially being a better version of X-ray technology (something with universal utility), its digital imagery could have benefits exceeding that of traditional X-rays, as its recent press release demonstrates. Nanox and USARAD Holdings renewed their collaboration for image analytics.

Artificial intelligence, when properly set up, can process large data sets far better than humans. Medical images have many patterns, often so minute that a person could easily overlook certain markers. However, since Nanox's technology promises digital imagery, large data sets can be plugged into the AI program and possibly provide doctors and patients with better medical insights. It's just one of the promising possibilities technology like this could provide years down the line.

10 stocks we like better than Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nano-X Imaging Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.