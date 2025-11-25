Why Nano X Imaging Stock Crushed it Today

Key Points

It signed a distribution deal with a French partner.

This followed similar arrangements made in other European countries.

10 stocks we like better than Nano-X Imaging ›

Medical imaging specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) had some positive news to report on Tuesday from a major market overseas, and investors were pleased with the announcement. They piled into the healthcare company to push its share price more than 9% higher that trading session.

The French connection

Tuesday morning, Nano-X announced that it had signed a distribution agreement with Althea France, a company active in the medical imaging sector in that country. Under the terms of the arrangement, Althea France will introduce and sell the Nanox.ARC 3D imaging system in the domestic market. Nanox.ARC was recently certified for sale throughout the 27-member European Union (EU).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nano-X didn't hesitate to mention that the Althea France deal follows similar pacts the specialized medical device company signed for distribution in the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania.

In the press release trumpeting the news, Nano-X quoted CEO Erez Meltzer as saying that "France is a key strategic market for Nanox, and Althea's leadership position and deep expertise in imaging technology management make them an excellent partner for our growth."

Healthy expansion

It's early days for Nano-X's European effort, and so far it's clear the company is off to a running start. Its products, which are cost-effective compared to more traditional solutions, should be especially compelling for healthcare providers working with constricted budgets.

While it's challenging to assess the impact of the Althea France deal on Nano-X's fundamentals, given that no estimates were provided by the company, it's almost unarguably a positive development.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nano-X Imaging right now?

Before you buy stock in Nano-X Imaging, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nano-X Imaging wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $576,882!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.