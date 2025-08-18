Why Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

Key Points Nano Nuclear Energy reported a third-quarter 2025 business update last week.

Markets aren't moving much to start the trading week, but there's no confusion about which direction shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) are moving in. With an analyst providing a starkly bearish take on the nuclear energy stock, investors are choosing to click the sell button today.

As of 10:24 a.m. ET, shares of Nano Nuclear Energy are down 7.7%, paring back an earlier loss of 12.1%.

This analyst sees steep downside to today's price

Downgrading Nano Nuclear Energy stock to a sell from a buy, Ladenburg analyst Michael Legg foresees shares sliding considerably. Legg also downwardly revised his price target on Nano Nuclear Energy stock to $9 from $51. Based on the stock's closing price of $35.89, Legg's new price target implies downside of 74.9% -- that's a lot of downside.

According to The Fly, Legg predicated the new take on Nano Nuclear Energy stock after the company's recent third-quarter 2025 financial results and on the belief that management "promoting a broad, diversified model" will be less fruitful than if the company emphasized "core initiatives, particularly the Kronos reactor.

In Q3 2025, for example, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with UrAmerica to help shore up various resources and develop its vertically integrated capabilities.

Is Nano Nuclear Energy stock now a sell?

While the negative commentary from Ladenburg is surely disheartening for Nano Nuclear Energy investors, this is merely one analyst's opinion. A tide of similar bearish commentary hasn't surfaced among analysts, so the perception that Nano Nuclear Energy is moving in a less-productive direction should be taken with a grain of salt. Similarly, other analysts haven't echoed the drastic price target revision -- let alone the fact that analysts' price targets are often limited to a shorter investing horizon than the long-term holding periods The Motley Fool favors.

For current shareholders, Ladenburg's perspective is worth acknowledging, but today's commentary should hardly signal that now's the time to jump ship. Of course, if investors are truly spooked, there are plenty of other upstart nuclear energy stocks to consider.

