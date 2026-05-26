Why Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Just Popped

Key Points

Nano Nuclear just bought Secured Transportation Services LLC for $13 million.

Its new nuclear materials transport subsidiary has revenue -- and profit.

10 stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy ›

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) stock soared 12% through 11:40 a.m. ET Tuesday after announcing it has just acquired a subsidiary that generates actual revenue -- and is profitable to boot.

Considering Nano Nuclear itself currently generates no revenue, this is pretty big news for the start-up manufacturer of small modular (nuclear) power reactors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What Nano Nuclear just bought

The company Nano just bought, Secured Transportation Services LLC, specializes in the safe, secure, and compliant (with safety regulations) movement of radioactive and nuclear materials. It's a perfect match for Nano, which is planning to build and transport nuclear reactors and fuel in the future!

The price Nano paid is also pretty nice.

Nano will pay $6 million cash and $7 million in stock for its new subsidiary -- $13 million total. In exchange, it gets a nuclear specialist with 20 years of experience, $7.1 million in annual revenue, and $1.3 million in annual net profit. That works out to a purchase price of 10 times annual earnings, and only 1.8 times sales.

When you consider that Nano itself currently trades at infinity times both earnings and sales, it's an obvious bargain. For that matter, if you look five years into the future, and see S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasting Nano with only $16.3 million in revenue in 2030, but costing nearly $1.6 billion today... well, that means Nano has a very forward price-to-sales ratio of nearly 1,000.

And 1.8x sales today is a lot cheaper than 1,000x sales five years from now.

What it means for Nano Nuclear stock

Beyond just getting a great price, Secured Transportation Services helps Nano become a fully integrated nuclear fuel logistics and transportation company -- not just for itself, but for other players in this industry as well.

Should you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nano Nuclear Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 26, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.