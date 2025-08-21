Why Nano Dimension Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Key Points Investors liked that the company's financial reporting will be more aligned with that of most publicly traded companies in the U.S.

It has adopted the GAAP accounting standard.

Usually, with publicly traded companies, a change in accounting regime doesn't have much of an effect on investor sentiment. That wasn't quite the case Thursday with additive manufacturing specialist Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), which saw its share price bump almost 3% higher on news of such a shift. That rise contrasted rather well with the slight (0.4%) decrease of the S&P 500 index.

Four important new initials

The change is from International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) frequently used by companies overseas, to the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) heavily favored in the U.S. This move is pleasing to the many U.S. investors who either hold or track the stock, as from now the company's financials will be in line with some of the top businesses in this country.

For anyone who isn't an accountant, IFRS and GAAP statements look fairly similar, with few significant disparities.

As part of its shift, Nano Dimension published its 2024 annual results under GAAP standards. Not surprisingly, they matched the IFRS figures for the most part -- revenue was the same, at under $57.8 million, as were balance sheet items such as cash and cash equivalents, and inventory.

Still deep in the red

There were several differences worth noting, though, mainly in the profit and loss statement's bottom line. The company's net loss across 2024 was a touch steeper under the new standard, at just under $99.9 million; the IFRS-compliant deficit was $96.9 million.

No line item experienced such a drastic change as to warrant concern, or shift anyone's take on Nano Dimension's performance. So ultimately, the accounting move was taken as a positive by market players.

