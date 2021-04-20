Why Nano Dimension Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose today after the company announced that it had entered a definitive agreement to acquire DeepCube, a machine-learning and deep-learning technology company.

Nano Dimension's stock rose by as much as 17.3% this morning and had gained 7.5% at the end of the trading day.

So what

Nano Dimensions said in a press release that it will pay DeepCube shareholders approximately $40 million in cash and $30 million in its American depositary shares. The company said that the closing of the acquisition is expected in the next few days.

Image source: Getty Images.

The CEO of Nano Dimension, Yoav Stern, said in a statement that some of DeepCube's technology acts as the "brain" for the neural network of edge computing devices and that Nano will be able to use that tech for upcoming edge devices.

Dr. Eli David, the chief technology officer of DeepCube, said that the acquisition will help change the additively manufactured electronic (AME) industry that Nano is a part of.

"This is the most exciting opportunity for us, since we believe that our advanced AI capabilities combined with Nano Dimension's unique technological edge can realize the 'INDUSTRY 4.0' vision and revolutionize the entire AME industry," David said in a press release.

Now what

Even with today's share price jump, Nano Dimensions' stock is down about 20% year to date. But long-term investors may want to focus on the company's impressive price gains over the past 12 months, an astonishing 450%. And with Nano's latest acquisition, it appears investors may have more to look forward to from this tech stock.

10 stocks we like better than Nano Dimension Ltd.-American Depositary Shares

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nano Dimension Ltd.-American Depositary Shares wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.