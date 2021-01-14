Why Nano Dimension Stock Plummeted Today

What happened

Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) have plummeted today, down by 11% as of 11:20 a.m. EST, after the company priced yet another registered direct offering. Nano Dimension will sell 35 million American depository shares at a price of $9.50 per ADS, a meaningful discount to yesterday's close of $11.43.

So what

The industrials company, which specializes in 3D printing technology for electronics, will raise approximately $332.5 million in gross proceeds. Nano Dimension plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering was conducted pursuant to a previous shelf registration statement that Nano Dimension had filed with the SEC. Shelf registration statements allow issuers to offer securities at later dates, giving companies greater flexibility and discretion over the timing and size of deals.

Now what

Nano Dimension regularly conducted direct offerings throughout 2020 as the company's business was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 declined by 72% from the same period in 2019, down to $1.4 million, which led to operating losses widening to $27.2 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

The previous direct offering was priced at $7.50 per ADS at the end of December, raising $250 million in gross proceeds, which followed another $180 million capital raise in early December that priced at $6 per ADS. The company finished the third quarter with $45.7 million in cash on the balance sheet, but Nano Dimension has since raised hundreds of millions of dollars through frequent offerings, including similar deals throughout October and November.

10 stocks we like better than Nano Dimension Ltd.-American Depositary Shares

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nano Dimension Ltd.-American Depositary Shares wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.