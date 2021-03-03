Why Nam Tai Property Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP), a China-based owner, developer, and operator of technology parks, spiked today after a court handed down a ruling involving a lawsuit between Nam Tai and one of its shareholders, IsZo Capital Management.

The stock was up by as much as 31.5% today and had gained 16.8% as of 3:10 p.m. EST.

So what

IsZo Capital, which owns about 11% of Nam Tai's outstanding shares, said today that a court ruled in its favor against Nam Tai's $170 million private placement, which distributed more than 18 million shares to Kaisa Group Holdings Limited and other companies.

A private placement occurs when a company sells stock or bonds to pre-selected investors.

Image source: Getty Images.

The statement said that the court found that Nam Tai's board of directors "acted for an improper purpose" when initiating the dilutive transaction and added that, "It was determined that execution of the private placement was a breach of the directors' fiduciary duties" in order to give Kaisa de facto control of Nam Tai.

Now what

According to the press release, Nam Tai must continue with a special shareholder meeting to vote on removing and replacing "Kaisa-affiliated directors from the Board." Based on today's share price jump, it appears most of Nam Tai's investors were pleased with the outcome of the lawsuit. Including today's gains, Nam Tai's stock is up 61.7% over the past 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Nam Tai Property Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nam Tai Property Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.