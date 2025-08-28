Why Is Nabors (NBR) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nabors Industries (NBR). Shares have added about 5.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nabors due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Nabors Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Nabors Industries reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $2.71 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.05. This underperformance was mainly due to lower adjusted operating income from its U.S. Drilling and Rig Technologies segments, coupled with increased year-over-year costs, including direct costs, general and administrative expenses, interest expenses and other related expenditures. However, the loss narrowed from the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of $4.29 per share, primarily driven by year-over-year growth in adjusted operating income from the International Drilling and Drilling Solutions segments.

The oil and gas drilling company’s operating revenues of $832.8 million marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $831 million, driven by stronger revenue contributions from the aforementioned segments. Moreover, the figure increased from the year-ago quarter’s $734.8 million.

On the other hand, adjusted EBITDA increased to $248.5 million from $218.1 million recorded a year ago. However, it fell short of our model estimate of $306.5 million.

Segmental Performances

U.S. Drilling generated operating revenues of $255.4 million, down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $259.7 million. The figure also missed our model estimate of $312.7 million.

Operating profit totaled $39.8 million compared with $45.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed our estimated profit of $64.6 million.

International Drilling’s operational revenues of $385 million increased from $356.7 million a year ago. However, the unit’s top line missed our estimate of $394.8 million.

Operating profit totaled $36.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $23.7 million. However, the figure missed our estimate of $37.8 million.

Revenues from the Drilling Solutions segment totaled $170.3 million, up 105.3% from $83 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the top line beat our estimate of $91.1 million.

Additionally, the unit’s operating income of $50.4 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $27.3 million. However, the figure missed our estimate of $65.2 million.

Revenues from Rig Technologies totaled $36.5 million, down 26.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $49.5 million. Moreover, the figure missed our estimate of $41.5 million.

The segment’s operating profit totaled $1.7 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $4.9 million. Moreover, the figure missed our estimate of $4.1 million.

Financial Position

Nabors’ total costs and expenses increased to $818 million from $740.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the amount was slightly higher than our prediction of $816.1 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had $387.4 million in cash and short-term investments. Long-term debt was about $2.7 billion, with a total debt-to-total capital of 80.7%. Capital expenditures totaled $141.8 million during the same time.

Guidance

Nabors anticipates that its U.S. Drilling operations will see a lower 48 average rig count ranging between 57 and 59 rigs, accompanied by a daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $13,300 in the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, the combined adjusted EBITDA for Alaska and the Gulf of America is projected to reach around $26 million in the quarter.

For its International operations, the company expects an average rig count between 87 and 88 rigs, with a daily adjusted gross margin estimated at approximately $17,900 during the period.

Turning to the company’s Drilling Solutions segment, Nabors expects adjusted EBITDA to remain in line with the second-quarter level. On the other hand, Rig Technologies’ adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to increase around $2 million to $3 million.

In terms of capital expenditures, the company plans to allocate between $200 million and $210 million in the third quarter of 2025. Of this amount, approximately $110-$115 million will be dedicated to newbuilds in Saudi Arabia, bringing total expected capital expenditures for the year to a range of $700-$710 million. This includes $300 million earmarked for SANAD newbuilds and $60 million for Parker Wellbore.

Finally, Nabors expects its adjusted free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025 to be consistent with the second quarter, as it works toward achieving its full-year target of $80 million in adjusted free cash flow. The company also forecasts stabilizing its Lower 48 rig count through the end of the year, with continued weakness in oil-focused activity likely offset by increased natural gas drilling. As a result, it expects leading-edge daily revenues to remain resilient in the low $30,000 range, which should help support its daily gross margin.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.88% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Nabors has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Nabors has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

