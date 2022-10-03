Why Myovant Sciences Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) were skyrocketing 37.9% as of 11:32 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that its board of directors' special committee rejected a proposal from Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma and its wholly owned subsidiary Sumotivant Biopharma to fully acquire Myovant.

Sumitovant already owns roughly 52% of Myovant's outstanding shares. The proposal put forward by Sumitomo was to buy the rest of the company for $22.75 per share in cash. However, Myovant's board determined that the offer "significantly undervalues" the company.

So what

Investors cheered today's news for one overriding reason: They suspect that Myovant can fetch an even higher price. Myovant hinted at this possibility in the press release announcing the offer, stating that the special committee "remains open to considering any improved proposal that reflects the full and fair value of the company."

The proposed offer from Sumitomo is around 27% higher than Myovant's closing share price on Sept. 30, 2022. It's also roughly 31% above the 60-day volume-weighted average price of Myovant stock as of the end of September.

Now what

Myovant said that its special committee is ready to discuss another proposal from Sumitomo. The current price of the biotech stock is nearly 9% above the price in the Sumitomo proposal. It remains to be seen how much higher (if any) the bidding might go. If an agreement is reached, Myovant's shares would be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after the transaction is completed.

10 stocks we like better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Myovant Sciences Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.