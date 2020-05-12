Why MyoKardia (MYOK) Stock Could Rise Another 30%

Biotech stocks have soared in 2020 on the back of promising COVID-19 vaccine or treatment data. But the trend for biotechs to surge dramatically is not one limited to only pandemic related stocks. Case in point: clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company MyoKardia (MYOK) exploded skywards to the tune of 59%.

The surge followed an announcement that mavacamten, MyoKardia’s experimental obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) drug, met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial (EXPLORER-HCM).

The promising data has excited both the cardiology community and Wall Street, as if approved, mavacamten could be the turning point for people at risk from the life-threatening heart condition and potentially very profitable for MyoKardia, too.

With no effective therapies for HCM currently available, Cowen analyst Ritu Baral estimates mavacamten could reach “peak US and EU sales of $3.7 billion and $2.1 billion by 2028 and 2029, respectively.”

Further data from the EXPLORER Phase 3 trial is expected in 2H20 and the company plans on submitting an NDA for FDA approval by 1Q21. If all runs smoothly, mavacamten could hit the market as early as 4Q21.

Baral said, “We are thoroughly impressed with the totality (strength of benefit, consistency across endpoints, statistics, safety) of the Ph3 EXPLORER trial data. The composite endpoint was met with a clinically meaningful treatment absolute delta of 20% with more than twice as many placebo patients meeting the composite endpoint (a threshold important to our key opinion leaders)… We see the totality of the data as the best-case outcome for MYOK as they transition focus into launch and commercial efforts.”

The 5-star analyst reiterated an Outperform rating on MYOK, while bumping her price target to $145 (from $104). The implication for investors? Upside of a further 30% from current levels. (To watch Baral’s track record, click here)

Baral’s take gets the Street’s full backing. All 9 reviews published during the last 3 months recommend MYOK a Buy. Yesterday’s surge, though, appears to have taken the analyst community by surprise, as the average price target is $90.22, and implies a drop of 7% from current levels. Expect some Wall Street readjustments to MyoKardia models shortly. (See MyoKardia stock analysis on TipRanks)

