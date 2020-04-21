Why My Family Needs an Extra-Large Emergency Fund -- and Yours May, Too

No matter where you live or how much money you earn, you need emergency savings to protect yourself from a host of financial unknowns. You could, for example, lose your job and spend two months looking for work. Or you could fall victim to an injury that leaves you unable to do your job for weeks, thereby eating into your income.

Now, as a general rule, it's a good idea to have three to six months of essential living expenses available in a savings account. That money can also be used to cover unplanned bills, like home or car repairs. But in some cases, it makes sense to have an even greater cushion. In fact, I generally try to have more than six months of living costs in the bank, for a few good reasons.

Image source: Getty Images

Why my emergency fund is larger

There are two main reasons why I typically aim to have nine to 12 months of living expenses on hand in my savings. First, my income is variable. As a freelance writer, I'm at the mercy of the good people who employ me to write content. If they decide they don't want as much content or don't like the ideas I'm presenting, then my paycheck goes down. It's that simple. As such, I like having extra money in my savings account for periods when I'm not earning as much.

Additionally, being self-employed means I don't get sick days -- but I can't discount the possibility of getting injured or ill to the point where I'm unable to work while I recover. And to be clear, I'm not talking about getting the flu and being out of commission for the better part of a week; I'm talking about something like breaking my wrist or hand and being unable to type for six weeks while that injury heals. I therefore need extra money in savings to cover periods when I may be unable to work at all.

Now, those are the main reasons why I choose to add to my emergency savings, but here's a third reason -- I have young children who depend on me financially, and it makes me feel better to know that I have a little extra money in the bank for unknowns. The peace of mind I get from having a few extra months' worth of expenses in my savings account is worth giving up any potential gains I could have made on that money by investing it for higher returns.

What should your emergency fund look like?

If you have a fairly stable job and a steady income, then you're generally okay to sock away three to six months of living expenses for emergencies and call it a day. But if your situation is anything like mine, it could pay to go a little higher. Another benefit of having a larger emergency fund is that when I do need to dip into it, I don't necessarily need to go crazy replenishing the funds I've withdrawn. For example, if I take out a month's worth of living costs to pay for a major home repair, I can rest somewhat easy knowing I still have a good eight months of expenses in the bank.

Ultimately, having more money in savings could help you sleep better at night, so if you have the means to boost your bank account a bit, why not do so?

