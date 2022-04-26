Why Musk's Twitter Bid Was Accepted Just 10 Days After Poison Pill Activation

Elon Musk appears to have executed the perfect hostile takeover in an era where digital microphones have the power to move markets. The Technoking of Tesla TSLA is officially taking Twitter TWTR private after fighting past the board’s poison pill with a $44 billion all-cash offer that the board couldn’t refuse.

Behind the scenes, Twitter’s banking partners had been whispering in board members’ ears about the difficulty of achieving this type of public market valuation if Musk’s offer was not accepted.

Musk’s platform improvements to Twitter would likely include new features like an edit button and long-form tweets. His professed new governance would eliminate fake accounts/bots, improve censorship measures (free-speech), authenticate users, and provide a transparent “open-source” algorithm.

Musk has hinted at ridding Twitter of its reliance on ad revenue while praising the company’s recently released subscription services (which could be a hint about his plan).

From my perspective, Elon is preparing Twitter for the next decentralized iteration of the internet, Web3, which is expected to give the power/monetization back to the users.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Musk had designs on turning Twitter into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) utilizing blockchain-backed tokens for capital and ownership distribution.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.