Why Is MSCI (MSCI) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MSCI (MSCI). Shares have added about 5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MSCI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, MSCI has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, MSCI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

MSCI is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Over the past month, BlackRock (BLK), a stock from the same industry, has gained 9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

BlackRock reported revenues of $5.28 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.6%. EPS of $11.30 for the same period compares with $9.81 a year ago.

BlackRock is expected to post earnings of $10.50 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for BlackRock. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

