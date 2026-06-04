Why Is MPLX LP (MPLX) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MPLX LP (MPLX). Shares have lost about 0.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MPLX LP due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for MPLX LP before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

MPLX Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

MPLX reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 14.3%. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.10.

Total revenues and other income of $3.04 billion missed the consensus mark of $3.18 billion by 4.6% and declined 2.8% year over year.

Despite the bottom-line shortfall, adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX was $1.73 billion, supported by steady performance across its crude logistics footprint and continued execution of major natural gas growth projects.

The weak quarterly results can be attributed to higher costs, particularly an increase in net interest and other financial costs.

MPLX Faces a Lower Net Income Backdrop

Net income attributable to MPLX was $912 million in the quarter, down from $1,126 million in the year-ago period. Management attributed the decline primarily to derivatives impacts, higher interest expense, the absence of a non-recurring benefit recognized in the first-quarter 2025 and higher depreciation.

From an operating standpoint, income from operations was $1.21 billion versus $1.37 billion a year ago. A higher net interest and other financial costs burden also weighed on results, rising to $291 million from $229 million in the prior-year quarter.

Mixed Trends in Crude Logistics

In Crude Oil and Products Logistics, segment adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.11 billion from $1.10 billion a year ago. The company credited the increase to higher rates across its business units, partly offset by lower crude pipeline throughputs.

Operating indicators reflected the softer volume environment. Total pipeline throughput was 5,702 mbpd, down 4% year over year, while terminal throughput of 2,976 mbpd fell 4%. On theearnings call management linked the year-over-year decline in pipeline volumes to refinery turnaround and maintenance activity, which pressured terminal volumes amid less favorable market dynamics.

Pressure in Natural Gas and NGL Services

Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA declined to $618 million from $660 million in first-quarter 2025. The decrease reflected a $37 million non-recurring benefit in the prior-year quarter, weaker NGL pricing and higher operating expenses, partially offset by growth from equity affiliates and higher volumes.

Operationally, the partnership posted a gathering throughput of 6,488 MMcf/d, essentially flat year over year. Meanwhile, natural gas processed volumes decreased 4% to 9,406 MMcf/d. C2+ NGLs fractionated volumes totaled 634 mbpd, down 4%. Management noted that Winter Storm Fern disrupted crude and natural gas production volumes, creating an estimated $13 million headwind to first-quarter results.

Capital Returns and Net Cash from Operations

MPLX generated net cash provided by operating activities of $1.35 billion and distributable cash flow of $1.41 billion in the quarter. These cash flows supported total LP distributions declared of $1.09 billion and a distribution per common unit of $1.0765, resulting in distribution coverage of 1.3x.

Balance sheet metrics remained a focal point alongside capital returns. MPLX ended the quarter with $1.51 billion of cash and $25.63 billion of total debt. The partnership repurchased $50 million of common units during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, approximately $1.1 billion remained under its authorization.

MPLX's Permian and Marcellus Growth Projects

The quarter’s narrative centered on execution across major buildouts in the Permian and Marcellus basins. Management highlighted progress toward expanding the Delaware Basin sour gas treating plant to more than 400 MMcf/d of capacity by year-end. It also expects to bring the Harmon Creek III processing plant into service in the third quarter.

The partnership reiterated that 2026 is “a year of execution,” with multiple projects expected to transition from construction to operations and cash flow generation. The company pointed to Secretariat I entering service in April, Blackcomb progressing toward an expected fourth-quarter in-service date, and ongoing work across Gulf Coast fractionation and export facilities designed to extend the durability of its integrated NGL value chain.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, MPLX LP has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, MPLX LP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.