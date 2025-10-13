Why MP Materials Stock Just Popped Big-Time

Key Points

China warns it will restrict rare-earth exports to the U.S.

President Trump says it "will all be fine."

But the Defense Department and JPMorgan are both upping investments in rare earths.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock soared 18.7% through 9:55 a.m. ET Monday after China threatened to throttle rare-earth exports to the United States -- making developing a domestic rare-earth mining and refining industry more urgent than ever.

President Donald Trump tried to reassure investors that China isn't serious about its rare-earth threats, and that everything "will all be fine." But just in case it isn't, investors are bidding up shares of MP and similar start-ups.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Bad news is good news

Stock market investors aren't the only ones uncertain the trade war will end in unicorns and rainbows. Whether or not China tightens the screws on rare-earth exports, the U.S. Defense Department wants to be prepared for the worst, and is building a $1 billion stockpile of critical minerals, as London's Financial Times reports.

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase may be getting into the rare-earths game as well. In comments Monday, CEO Jamie Dimon said it's "painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing -- all of which are essential for our national security." To help fix this (and earn some profit), JPMorgan aims to invest $10 billion over the next decade in several critical sectors.

These include defense and aerospace, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, energy technology, and supply chain and advanced manufacturing.

Is MP Materials stock a buy?

Rare earths necessary for many of the other sectors also fall under the "supply chain" sector, giving JP two great reasons to invest in rare earths. While I admit I'm not thrilled with the valuation on MP Materials stock -- nearly 140 times forward earnings -- it's pretty clear how a vote of confidence from Dimon could help to drive this stock higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.