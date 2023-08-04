Why MP Materials Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Announcing second-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closed yesterday, MP Materials (NYSE: MP) beat analysts' top- and bottom-line expectations. And that's not the only thing driving investors to the rare earth metals stock today. MP Materials also reported the achievement of a milestone, which bodes well for the company's future.

As of 2:45 p.m. ET, shares of MP Materials have risen 5.9%, retreating slightly from their earlier climb of 10.5%.

So what

Beating analysts' expectations that it would report Q2 2023 sales of $61 million, MP Materials booked Q2 2023 revenue of $64 million. Another pleasant surprise was found at the bottom of the income statement, where MP Materials reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.09, higher than analysts' estimate of $0.06.

More encouraging than the financial results, however, was news that the company has commenced production of separated rare earth minerals at its Mountain Pass facility in California. In addition, management projects that deliveries of neodymium and praseodymium oxide (NdPr) shipments will begin in the third quarter. Plus, on the company's conference call, management reported that "great progress" has been made with the rare earth, metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility that's being developed in Texas.

Now what

While the company's better-than-expected Q2 2023 financial results are powering some of the buying activity today, the important details that prospective investors should focus on are the company's progress in commencing separation of rare earth minerals at its Mountain Pass facility as well as the expectation that NdPr oxide deliveries will begin this quarter.

Amid a tense relationship with China regarding rare earth metals, the progress of MP Materials toward vertical integration is noteworthy. It's an important development for securing the nation's supply of rare earth metals and for the growth company's success.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MP Materials wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.