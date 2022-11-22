Why Movado Group Stock Was Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) were pulling back today after the watch retailer missed estimates on the top line in its third-quarter earnings report, and lowered its guidance for the year.

As of 12:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was down 11.1% on the news.

Movado, which sells high-end watches, reported a 2.9% decline in revenue to $211.4 million, missing estimates at $225.6 million. On a constant-currency basis, revenue was 3.4% in the period.

Gross margin slipped 40 basis points to 57.3%, while operating margin remained strong at 18.4%, though that was down from 19% in the year-ago quarter. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell slightly from $1.36 to $1.31, which topped expectations at $1.21.

CEO Efraim Grinberg said, "The disciplined execution of our strategy led to top-line growth in constant currency and solid profitability in an increasingly difficult macro environment." Grinberg pointed out the 10.2% increase in international sales on a constant dollar basis, with strong performance across all international regions.

Although the company said it was well positioned for the holiday season, management is trimming guidance due to inflationary pressure, a stronger dollar, and softer consumer demand.

The company now expects full-year revenue of $740 million to $750 million, or 1% to 2.4% growth from a year ago, down from a previous range of $780 million to $790 million. It didn't give EPS guidance, but also reduced its operating-income outlook from $125 million to $130 million to a range of $120 million to $125 million.

While the guidance cut isn't surprising in light of the macro headwinds, it's understandable why the retail stock is down on the news.

