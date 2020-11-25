Why Mortgage Loans Are Getting Bigger

Even as the economy has staggered along, the average size of a home mortgage has set a series of all-time record highs this year as measured by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). What’s going on?

One factor is four years of annual increases in the ceiling the Federal Housing Finance Administration sets for mortgages eligible for repurchase by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. These two government-backed entities buy the bulk of U.S. mortgages and sell them to investors. In 2020, the FHFA limit is $510,400 for most regions, up from $484,350 in 2019, and tops out at $765,000 in the most expensive regions.

Rising home prices are another factor. Home price surges largely have been driven by tight supply. Prices were up 12% in the third quarter of 2020 to $313,500, according to National Association of Realtors data on national median existing single-family home sales.

To be sure, many factors affect loan size, but there’s no denying they’re increasing rapidly: The average loan size set a record in October at $355,684, according to the MBA.

A Bifurcated Recovery

It turns out the most powerful force affecting loan size is that wealthy homebuyers have bounced back faster from the Covid-induced slowdown than others. This bounce started in early July, when the number and size of home loans began a remarkable run of increases.

Leading the rebound are the largest loans, those for more than $766,000. Smaller loans, especially those for $15,000 or less, rebounded considerably as well.

“If you track it by loan sizes on purchases, which is primarily what’s driving this, the growth and the recovery was driven by those higher loan balances,” says Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “That was what’s pushing the average loan amount up.”

Indeed, there’s a big difference in the recovery when comparing loan sizes. Purchase loans for $625,000 to $766,000—the upper limit for conforming mortgages—increased 55% in August compared to the same year in 2019. Non-conforming loans of more than $766,000 outpaced the previous year by an even higher percentage. However, loans for $150,000 and lower grew by just 18% year over year.

Kan’s explanation for this: White collar workers were much less impacted by office closures because they could more easily work from home. They sailed through the pandemic shutdown comparatively unscathed, while people in service industries and other fields who couldn’t do their jobs over an Internet connection lost income. Even if they want to buy a home, they can’t.

Home Loans and Real Estate: What’s the Future?

Uncertainty has been one of the defining features of 2020. That’s no different for the housing market. Since no one has ever lived through anything like this before, no one knows what’s next, or can even make a very good guess.

Some things haven’t changed. The way people qualify for mortgages is still driven in large part by how much of their income they’ll have for house payments after covering other debts. Most lenders look for a debt-to-income ratio of no more than 43%. And many financial advisors suggest that what mortgage lenders approve isn’t necessarily what you can afford. In other words, you probably should borrow less than you’re allowed.

Some trends that no one would have foreseen a year ago are now beginning to emerge. One trend is that home layouts have become important in shaping the housing recovery.

“Especially new homes with a different layout,” Kan says. “You might have someone going from a townhouse to a single-family home because they have two people working at home and kids schooling at home.”

Designs with home offices and spaces for home-based education are more attractive than they once were—for good reason. “You have a different layout because you have different needs,” Kan says.

Location also is taking on a new emphasis as homebuyers may be reversing the decades-long population shift to densely populated major cities. The traffic and commuting headaches that go with big-city life have reached a pain point that may be too much for many home shoppers. And, of course, Covid has made living distanced from others perhaps a bigger concern than ever.

“To the extent people can move to less dense areas, they have,” Kan says. “The builders will tell you they’re seeing more new construction in some of these areas.”

