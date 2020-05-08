Why Morningstar Stock Gained 34% in April

What happened

Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares outperformed a surging market last month. The stock jumped 34% compared to a 13% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally put the software specialist back ahead of the market so far in 2020, but shares are still modestly lower this year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors celebrated the financial research firm's first-quarter earnings results that showed solid sales growth. Revenue jumped 25%, management revealed on April 29, thanks to a 12% organic sales boost and extra revenue from acquired businesses. Transaction volumes spiked in its DBRS Morningstar division, but tighter credit markets started to pinch the business as stock indexes plunged in late March.

"We successfully transitioned our global workforce to remote work environments," CEO Kunal Kapoor said in a press release, "while delivering our core data research, and ratings without interruption during this period of unprecedented market volatility."

Now what

Kapoor and his team didn't issue specific outlook targets for the fiscal second quarter that began on April 1 and will reflect bigger COVID-19 impacts. But investors should get an updated reading on Morningstar's outlook when the company holds its annual shareholder meeting on Friday, May 15.

10 stocks we like better than Morningstar

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Morningstar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.