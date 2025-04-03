Why Morgan Stanley Stock Sank Today

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) fell on Thursday. The wealth management and investment banking giant's stock lost 9.5% as of market close and was down as much as 10.4% earlier in the day. The decline comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had their worst day in years.

President Donald Trump's dramatic tariff announcement has sent shockwaves through financial markets, hitting investment banks particularly hard.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Trump's tariffs are here

Morgan Stanley shares are under pressure following President Trump's announcement of sweeping new tariffs that threaten to upend global trade. The new levies include a 34% tax on Chinese imports, 20% on European Union goods, and a baseline 10% tax on all countries -- representing what economists are calling the most significant trade action since the 1930s.

As a global financial services firm with significant international exposure, Morgan Stanley is particularly vulnerable to the potential economic fallout. The bank's wealth management, investment banking, and trading operations will all be impacted by the tariffs and their fallout.

M&A implications

Morgan Stanley is a major player in the merger and acquisition (M&A) market. In light of the new tariffs, clients are likely to hold off on any major M&A activity. An uncertain market is not a market conducive to M&A by and large. Analysts have noted that dealmaking pipelines, which had been showing signs of recovery after a slow 2024, may face renewed headwinds if companies delay strategic decisions to assess the tariffs' impact on their business models and supply chains. I would take a wait-and-see approach for now.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $286,347 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,448 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $504,518!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.