Why Monster Beverage (MNST) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you assessed how the international operations of Monster Beverage (MNST) performed in the quarter ended December 2025? For this energy drink maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of MNST's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.13 billion, showing rise of 17.6%. We will now explore the breakdown of MNST's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Look into MNST's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $472.16 million came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 22.2%. This represented a surprise of +5.19% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $448.87 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $544.62 million, or 24.8%, and $356.29 million, or 19.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Latin America and Caribbean generated $212.78 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 10% of the total. This represented a surprise of +3.24% compared to the $206.1 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America and Caribbean accounted for $174.12 million (7.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $177.67 million (9.8%) to the total revenue.

Asia Pacific accounted for 6.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $147.83 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -3.12%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $152.59 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $170.06 million (7.7%) and $132.69 million (7.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage to report a total revenue of $2.13 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from EMEA, Latin America and Caribbean and Asia Pacific are predicted to be 21.7%, 8.6%, and 7.8%, corresponding to amounts of $461.49 million, $183.33 million, and $166.2 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $8.99 billion, which signifies a rise of 8.4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: EMEA at 24.1% ($2.16 billion), Latin America and Caribbean at 9.2% ($825.59 million), and Asia Pacific at 8% ($722.93 million).

The Bottom Line

Monster Beverage's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Currently, Monster Beverage holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Monster Beverage's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 5.6% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 1.3%. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, Monster Beverage's industry group, has ascended 8.5% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 15.7% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 1.3% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 13.4% during this interval.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.