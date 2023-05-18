News & Insights

Markets
MNRO

Why Monro Stock Is Down Today

May 18, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Auto care specialist Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) reported quarterly results that came in below expectations, and the company issued lackluster guidance about the current three months. Investors were not pleased, sending shares down 11.5% as of 11:12 a.m. ET.

So what

Monro operates more than 1,300 auto repair shops in 32 states under brands including Mr. Tire, Tire Warehouse, and Tire Barn. The company hit a speed bump in the fiscal fourth quarter, reporting earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $310.84 million. Analysts had been expecting $0.31 per share in earnings on sales of $313 million.

Sales were down year over year, but that is in part due to the divestiture of Monro's wholesale tire and distribution assets. Same-store sales were up 4.5% in the quarter.

The company said that macroeconomic pressures were hitting the business hard.

"Our profitability in the fourth quarter fell short of our expectations," CEO Mike Broderick said in a statement. "Our gross margin in the fourth quarter was impacted by continued labor cost pressures and continued customer trade downs to opening price point tires."

Now what

Things are not going to improve anytime soon. Monro forecast Q1 earnings to come in between $0.36 and $0.42 per share on revenue of $330 million to $335 million. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $0.42 per share on sales of $338 million.

Broderick said the company is taking steps to counter higher costs, including price adjustments and "reductions in non-productive labor costs."

Monro is also making some shareholder-friendly corporate governance moves, such as eliminating a preferred class of stock and making all directors subject to reelection annually.

Those are steps in the right direction, but it appears at least for now the business is going to need some time in the shop for repair. Investors are choosing not to wait around while that happens.

10 stocks we like better than Monro
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Monro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.