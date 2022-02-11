Why Monolithic Power Systems Stock Jumped 14.7% This Morning

What happened

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) rose as much as 14.7% on Friday morning, reaching that peak at 9:49 a.m. ET. The earnings-inspired spike faded somewhat later in the day, leaving share prices 5.3% above Thursday's closing level four hours later.

So what

The maker of semiconductor-based power management systems reported fourth-quarter sales of $336.5 million, 44% above the year-ago period's result. Adjusted earnings increased by 62% to $2.12 per diluted share. The analyst consensus had pointed to earnings near $1.87 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $322 million, and Monolithic breezed past both of these Street targets. Management also issued first-quarter revenue guidance 12% ahead of current analyst projections at the midpoint, and also boosted the company's quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.75 per share.

Now what

The company is working around the global semiconductor manufacturing challenges by ramping up its in-house chip-making assets. Monolithic expanded its manufacturing capacity by 40% in 2021 and is aiming for another increase of at least 60% this year.

It's no surprise to see investors embracing Monolithic Power Systems after a report of this caliber. This jump is a welcome break from the recent downtrend, as Monolithic was swept up in the marketwide retreat from high-risk growth stocks. Even now, the stock is trading 26% below November's all-time highs.

