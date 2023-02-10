Why Monolithic Power Systems Powered Up an 8% Gain This Week

What happened

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) was quite an electric stock on the exchange this week. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, its share price zoomed nearly 8% higher; this was due to quarterly earnings that the market found quite heartening -- not to mention an increased shareholder payout.

After market hours on Wednesday, Monolithic published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. For the former period, the company's revenue was $460 million. While that was 7% down on a year-over-year basis, it landed slightly above the average analyst estimate of $459.9 million.

The story on the bottom line was dramatically different. Monolithic improved its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income by a sturdy 51%, coming in at just over $154 million ($3.17 per diluted share). Pundits following the stock had been modeling $3.13 for profitability.

The company expressed guarded optimism about its immediate future. It quoted its founder and CEO Michael Hsing as saying, "While we remain cautious about near-term business conditions, we believe MPS can swiftly adapt to market changes and take advantage of the current environment to focus on business development and investing in infrastructure necessary to support our long-term growth."

It buttressed this positive outlook with a dividend raise. Its new quarterly payout is to be $1 per share, well up from the $0.75 it dispensed previously. This will be paid on April 14 to stockholders of record as of March 31, and it would yield 0.8% at the current share price.

Monolithic also proffered guidance for its current (first) quarter. The company is forecasting $440 million to $460 million for revenue, and an adjusted gross margin between 57.7% and 58.3% (excluding estimated stock-based compensation expenses, which should amount to 0.3%).

