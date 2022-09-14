Why Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Monolithic Power Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Monolithic Power Systems?

According to my valuation model, Monolithic Power Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Monolithic Power Systems today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $497.63, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Monolithic Power Systems’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Monolithic Power Systems generate?

NasdaqGS:MPWR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Monolithic Power Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MPWR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MPWR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Monolithic Power Systems as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Monolithic Power Systems, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Monolithic Power Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

