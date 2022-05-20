Why MongoDB Stock Went Up on Friday

What happened

For the third day in a row, shares of database software provider MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) got hit with a price target cut on Wall Street Friday, according to reports from StreetInsider.com.

And yet, MongoDB stock was up 5.8% as of 10 a.m. ET today.

So what

Why is that? The first and most obvious answer is this: On Wednesday, Mizuho cut its price target on MongoDB to $270 per share. On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley followed with a cut to $378. And now, Barclays announced a cut to $330. But MongoDB stock only costs $257 and change, meaning that each of these price target cuts still presents MongoDB as an undervalued stock.

The arguments underlying the price cuts might also be helping shore up support for MongoDB today. On the one hand, Barclays says it's seeing decreased demand for business software in recent surveys, and Mizuho cites "macroeconomic uncertainty." On the other hand, though, even if we live in an uncertain world, and demand is relatively weaker than it once was, Mizuho says that software demand remains good overall.

Now what

That hardly seems like a reason to sell the stock. Now here's a reason you might consider buying MongoDB:

Reviewing the company's latest financials, it's clear that MongoDB is still not profitable, and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), it might not become profitable for many years to come. Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that MongoDB has never earned a profit as a publicly traded company. Moreover, analysts who follow the stock don't foresee profits arriving before 2027.

And yet, from one perspective, MongoDB is already on the cusp of cash profitability. Last year, for the first time ever, the company achieved positive operating cash flow, only barely exceeded by capital spending that kept its free cash flow in the red. If current trends hold true, I see the company turning free-cash-flow positive for the first time ever as early as this year. And by 2027 -- the year analysts say GAAP profitability will finally arrive -- MongoDB could already be generating as much as $800 million in positive cash profits annually.

Wall Street might be starting to lose patience with MongoDB today, but with free-cash-flow positivity finally on the horizon, 2022 looks like the wrong time to sell the stock.

10 stocks we like better than MongoDB

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MongoDB wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.