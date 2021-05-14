Why MongoDB Stock Just Popped

What happened

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock is rocking in morning trading on the Nasdaq, up 6.5% as of 11:55 a.m. EDT.

You can thank Goldman Sachs for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

This morning, the megabank announced it is initiating coverage of the database platform stock with a buy rating and a $310 price target that implies there's another 19% upside on top of today's gains.

Why? As Goldman explains in a note covered on StreetInsider.com this morning, with "Atlas momentum [driving] durable growth with strong competitive positioning and developer mindshare ... MongoDB is well positioned to capitalize on growth from net new workloads and replatforming of legacy applications."

Goldman predicts that MongoDB will enjoy "durable, sustained growth over the medium-term," yet its stock price is down 42% since February, significantly underperforming the broader tech stock space, and leaving MongoDB stock "trading at a 16% discount to broader SaaS peers."

Now what

It's not entirely clear on what basis Goldman is making that comparison. MongoDB, after all, has never earned a profit -- and indeed, its losses are mounting, with last fiscal year seeing a net loss of $267 million, and no free cash flow, either.

The company sells for a 27 price-to-sales ratio. That may be cheaper than its "SaaS peers" -- but it's far from cheap.

10 stocks we like better than MongoDB

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MongoDB wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.