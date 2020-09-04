Why MongoDB Stock Is Falling Again

What happened

Shares of database software maker MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are falling again on Friday. The stock dipped as much as 9.3% lower in the morning before recovering to a 7.5% drop at noon EDT. The stock has now fallen 16% in two days following MongoDB's fantastic second-quarter earnings report.

So what

MongoDB's stock fell hard on Thursday despite a great earnings report. Sales rose 39% year over year to $138 million and net losses improved from $0.26 to $0.22 per share. Your average analyst would have settled for a net loss of $0.39 per share on revenue near $127 million. Guidance for the third quarter also left the current Street view far behind. Analyst firms showered the stock in upgrades and raised price targets after the report but the stock fell anyway.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The market gave high-flying tech stocks a thorough beating on Thursday and the same trend carried over into Friday's action. Call it profit-taking, call it concerns that the tech sector might be overvalued, call it a correction after several months of market-beating gains -- all of these arguments factored into this sharp two-day drop in the tech sector as a whole and for MongoDB in particular.

Let me show you what I mean. Both MongoDB and tech stocks as a whole are still crushing the market in 2020, even after this sudden correction:

MDB data by YCharts

10 stocks we like even better than MongoDB

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MongoDB wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of MongoDB. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.