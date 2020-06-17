Why Mondelez (MDLZ) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Mondelez in Focus

Headquartered in Deerfield, Mondelez (MDLZ) is a Consumer Staples stock that has seen a price change of -4.54% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.28 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.17%. In comparison, the Food - Miscellaneous industry's yield is 0.29%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.92%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.14 is up 4.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Mondelez has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 14.53%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Mondelez's current payout ratio is 45%. This means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MDLZ is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.55 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.24% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, MDLZ is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

