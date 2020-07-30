Markets
MOGU

Why MOGU Stock Rocketed 59% Higher Today

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) kicked it into overdrive in afternoon trading Thursday, soaring 59% on no apparent news for the Chinese fashion and lifestyle company.

So what

MOGU filed its fiscal 2020 annual 20-F report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (a 20-F is similar to a 10-K annual report, but for foreign companies) after the market closed on Wednesday. But that doesn't seem to be the catalyst for the sudden surge in the stock.

Arrow rising over 2020

Image source: Getty Images.

First, while the financial report was filed yesterday, it actually reported the results back in May. So unless there was some golden nugget hidden within, it should have been a perfunctory filing. 

Second, the stock actually traded lower all morning long, but beginning a little after 1 p.m. today, it began rising. Then around 2 p.m., it was suddenly off to the races.

Now what

MOGU is a small-cap company with a valuation of under $240 million even after its big run-up today. Sudden spikes are part of what it does, as it started off July surging as high as $6.85 per share, only to crater to just above $2, the level from which it made its latest run.

Small, thinly traded issues are going to suffer from volatility, and just because one of its biggest investors is Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) doesn't mean investors shouldn't be wary when buying into such international stocks.

10 stocks we like better than MOGU Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MOGU Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOGU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular